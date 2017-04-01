ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cold Creek Kush
  • Leafly flower of Cold Creek Kush

Hybrid

Cold Creek Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 74 reviews

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

374 reported effects from 53 people
Relaxed 66%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 35%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

74

Show all

Avatar for DrGalt
Member since 2012
I have a undiagnosable neurological/muscular disorder. My muscles contract in small spasms, full body, 24/7. Over six years of trying different strains, finding something for the day has been difficult. Let me say that I dose myself during the day so that I can function. As a profession I day-tra...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Diesel8310
Member since 2012
Great strain, very functional Kush hybrid. One thing though.....It's COAL Creek Kush, not COLD Creek.....Lets not start mixing/messing up strain names and all that like some high school kids, ok?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for Springbrook
Member since 2012
Cold Creek Kush is from TH Seeds in Amsterdam. Great genetics: MK Ultra x Chem 91. (MK Ultra is G-13 x OG Kush. Chem 91 is legendary Colorado strain.) Won 2nd place in 2010 Amsterdam cup. Tastes great, sour and dank, pine and citrus, within the Kush family. Gorgeous buds, multi-colored, cover...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Conconmaneut.
Member since 2013
Currently using the cold creek kush. An amazing strain with a solid high. Very uplifting and positive strain. Put me in the best mood on the worst of days. Also noticed it helped focus on writing a paper and concentration. Highly recommend this to anyone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for mylittle_eye
Member since 2017
Please let me start by saying that it's called 'Cold Creek Kush and not Coal Creek Kush! "Lets not start mixing/messing up strain names and all that like some high school kids, ok?” a quote by: someone too cool for school Cold Creek Kush sounds like you should be sitting on the porch with a Coonhou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
MK Ultra
parent
Strain
Cold Creek Kush

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cold Creek KushUser uploaded image of Cold Creek KushUser uploaded image of Cold Creek KushUser uploaded image of Cold Creek KushUser uploaded image of Cold Creek KushUser uploaded image of Cold Creek KushUser uploaded image of Cold Creek Kush
more
photos

Most popular in