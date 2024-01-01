Cold In The D is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Miracle Cookies and Chillz. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa, offering a balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Cold In The D is known for its unique ability to provide a sense of deep relaxation and tranquility while also boosting mood and creativity. It's a versatile strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Cold In The D delivers a potent and long-lasting high, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a well-rounded cannabis experience. Leafly customers have reported that Cold In The D's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and an uplifted mood. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. This strain was bred by Capulator, and it features a delightful blend of flavors, including earthy, woody, and a hint of sweetness. The dominant terpene in Cold In The D is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and sedative effects. The average price of Cold In The D typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its well-balanced effects and appealing flavors make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Cold In The D, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can be valuable for others looking to explore this strain.