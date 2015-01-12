ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Colorado Bubba reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Colorado Bubba.

Dolp1
Member since 2019
Good tast and long lasting high
Creative
SahDude207
Member since 2017
Definitely something that's a tasty treat and gives food so much flavor
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Ja2thacub
Member since 2016
amazeballs. NL#5 has always been a favorite. absolutely no anxiety left after smoking this strain. pure, panic free bliss. also helped with knee pain
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
zman420tokin
Member since 2015
great strain for pain and being focused. love it. sometimes it can be a bit strong tho. :D
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
webbystonr
Member since 2015
big fan so far. it looks kind sativa like in the buds but its not even like that. honestly it almost looks like mids but once you hit the green a deep wonderful taste and effect that proves ain't no mids
FocusedRelaxed
Galen528
Member since 2015
I medicated myself .68grms of a joint when I got up yesterday morning,one and a half hour later was still waiting for effects. The trees are beautiful bright green outter foliage and lavender flowers where pistols extrude, no discernable flavor profile, maybe I got a male non flowering plant, for me...
jerrell
Member since 2014
I am Kind of Digging this Strain, GREAT BIG BUDS, beautiful smell of Kush, Fantastic bag appeal, Wonderful long lasting cerebral High, Lots of pain relief, I would grab it again anytime
