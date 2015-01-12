Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
big fan so far. it looks kind sativa like in the buds but its not even like that. honestly it almost looks like mids but once you hit the green a deep wonderful taste and effect that proves ain't no mids
I medicated myself .68grms of a joint when I got up yesterday morning,one and a half hour later was still waiting for effects. The trees are beautiful bright green outter foliage and lavender flowers where pistols extrude, no discernable flavor profile, maybe I got a male non flowering plant, for me...