This is a great strain for all types of cannabis consumers..a staple here in Colorado from Locolove this bud is triched out with red hairs and is a stunning looking flower. Medium strength (wish it was a little stronger) that you can smoke 💨 all day long a very balanced high with the most amazing creamy vanilla root beer earthy flavor that has a 👃 thats as equally enticing. If you’re ever in Colorado or see this pop up in a dispensary near you, scoop some up.