- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
July 8, 2023
One of my favorite strains ever - seriously. Just produces such a nice balanced high while being both a smooth and tasty smoke. You can tell this stuff is high quality the second you lay eyes on it. One of the few strains I went back and asked who produced it (Locol love) so I could keep an eye out for more of their bud in the future.
July 7, 2023
This is a great strain for all types of cannabis consumers..a staple here in Colorado from Locolove this bud is triched out with red hairs and is a stunning looking flower. Medium strength (wish it was a little stronger) that you can smoke 💨 all day long a very balanced high with the most amazing creamy vanilla root beer earthy flavor that has a 👃 thats as equally enticing. If you’re ever in Colorado or see this pop up in a dispensary near you, scoop some up.
October 11, 2024
new favorite. smooth with a stable high, smells and tastes delicious.
August 4, 2024
First time vaping it. It felt a little too thinky for me initially, but mellowed after 30-45 minutes into a couchlock buzz. I will try again to see if it hits differently.