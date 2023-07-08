Colorado Cream Soda
Colorado Cream Soda is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Huckleberry Soda and Cookies & Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Colorado Cream Soda is a frosty and creamy strain that has a vanilla and berry flavor with hints of citrus and tar. It also features a balanced and relaxing high that can help with stress, insomnia, and headaches. Colorado Cream Soda is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Colorado Cream Soda effects include feeling sleepy, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Colorado Cream Soda when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and headaches. Bred by LoCol Love, Colorado Cream Soda features flavors like vanilla, berry, and tar. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Colorado Cream Soda typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Colorado Cream Soda has dense and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is one of the most trichome heavy strains on the market, and often looks like it has just been sprayed with crystals. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Colorado Cream Soda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
