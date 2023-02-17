Colorado Creamsicle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Colorado Creamsicle.
Colorado Creamsicle reviews
b........c
February 17, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Great purple, green, and orange in the nugs, tastes like oranges and cream. Pretty much what you would expect out of a dative for effects.
m........r
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
The Colorado creamsicle live badder tastes sooooo goooood dude!!! It is by far the best live badder I have ever tasted!!
l........p
August 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Delicious smelling aroma with equally tasty vapor out of a peak pro. High was relaxing and euphoric perfect for sitting on the couch and watching a good comedy.