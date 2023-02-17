Colorado Creamsicle
Colorado Creamsicle
Csc
Sativa
Energetic
Uplifted
Euphoric
Vanilla
Orange
Lemon
Colorado Creamsicle effects are mostly energizing.
Colorado Creamsicle is a cannabis cultivar that blends Platinum Huckleberry Cookies x Frozen Lemons. It's GC Uniques privately held strain from Good Chemistry Nurseries. This line of genetics started hitting the market in late 2022. Colorado Creamsicle has a unique bold creamy aroma and taste that leaves consumers feeling relaxed and relieved.
Colorado Creamsicle strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
b........c
February 17, 2023
Energetic
Focused
l........p
August 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
m........r
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy