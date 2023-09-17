Coma reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coma.
Coma strain effects
Coma strain flavors
Coma strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Coma reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........r
September 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Awesome strain. My husband and I had a dab of Coma in concentrate oil form on some pb smeared on a saltine! it was euphoric but mostly importantly tackled my hip pain. I have SI joint dysfunction and am in pain most of the time and finally found a strain that dramatically reduced my pain. WONDERFUL!
k........0
September 16, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Produced by Freshy Fine buds. Perfectly cured. Super smooth smoke via Raw king cones. Relaxing, focused, calm, pain-free. Lots of garlic and cheese.
J........6
October 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I consider my a connoisseur and I’ve smoke some incredible strains and this one is a top 3 for sure.
s........6
August 13, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Nice smooth flavor, not harsh, puts a smile on your face, relaxed feeling, definitely a indica strain, get your bed ready.
h........e
March 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
The strain is made up of three different OG kush cuts. Skywalker, SFV and Ghost OG come together to create one of the best strains. In the top five. I’ve tried a good 50 strains.
o........g
September 3, 2023
Relaxed
The strain is Gassy. Don’t be scared of the register high THC. Small or large, got good thick smoke. Allows for both gentle puffing and grouped up cyphers
j........e
January 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
had bought 4 strictly medicated carts in diff strains and out of all of em this one had the biggest sativa rush at first. I took 3 hits of this strain and it took around 15 secs after the 3rd hit for the sativa rush to kick in, all i can think were thoughts after thoughts, it kinda feels like ur heads spinning. I went to lay down and overall had a good mood boost nice euphoric high, the peak didn’t last that long and feels likea sativa, but i don’t know if that’s just cuz of my tolerance( it made me creative enough to right this review)
s........3
May 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This is not for sharing, toke this with someone you like or is experienced, loud Honey,diesel aroma taste like honey when u inhale, sweet tea when you exhale , if your toking by yourself, you will most likely not finish the blizzy 😴😴will smack you like you owe it some money 🤤🤤😵🥱😴