Coma reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coma.

write a review

Coma strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Coma strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    18% of people say it helps with Inflammation

Coma reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 17, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Awesome strain. My husband and I had a dab of Coma in concentrate oil form on some pb smeared on a saltine! it was euphoric but mostly importantly tackled my hip pain. I have SI joint dysfunction and am in pain most of the time and finally found a strain that dramatically reduced my pain. WONDERFUL!
5 people found this helpful
September 16, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Produced by Freshy Fine buds. Perfectly cured. Super smooth smoke via Raw king cones. Relaxing, focused, calm, pain-free. Lots of garlic and cheese.
4 people found this helpful
October 22, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I consider my a connoisseur and I’ve smoke some incredible strains and this one is a top 3 for sure.
3 people found this helpful
August 13, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Nice smooth flavor, not harsh, puts a smile on your face, relaxed feeling, definitely a indica strain, get your bed ready.
1 person found this helpful
March 9, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
The strain is made up of three different OG kush cuts. Skywalker, SFV and Ghost OG come together to create one of the best strains. In the top five. I’ve tried a good 50 strains.
1 person found this helpful
September 3, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
The strain is Gassy. Don’t be scared of the register high THC. Small or large, got good thick smoke. Allows for both gentle puffing and grouped up cyphers
1 person found this helpful
January 5, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
had bought 4 strictly medicated carts in diff strains and out of all of em this one had the biggest sativa rush at first. I took 3 hits of this strain and it took around 15 secs after the 3rd hit for the sativa rush to kick in, all i can think were thoughts after thoughts, it kinda feels like ur heads spinning. I went to lay down and overall had a good mood boost nice euphoric high, the peak didn’t last that long and feels likea sativa, but i don’t know if that’s just cuz of my tolerance( it made me creative enough to right this review)
1 person found this helpful
May 9, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
This is not for sharing, toke this with someone you like or is experienced, loud Honey,diesel aroma taste like honey when u inhale, sweet tea when you exhale , if your toking by yourself, you will most likely not finish the blizzy 😴😴will smack you like you owe it some money 🤤🤤😵🥱😴

Buy strains with similar effects to Coma

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...