had bought 4 strictly medicated carts in diff strains and out of all of em this one had the biggest sativa rush at first. I took 3 hits of this strain and it took around 15 secs after the 3rd hit for the sativa rush to kick in, all i can think were thoughts after thoughts, it kinda feels like ur heads spinning. I went to lay down and overall had a good mood boost nice euphoric high, the peak didn’t last that long and feels likea sativa, but i don’t know if that’s just cuz of my tolerance( it made me creative enough to right this review)