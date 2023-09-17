stock photo similar to Coma
Coma

Coma is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and another strain, likely a heavy indica. This strain from Jungle Boys is a potent and sedating bud that will knock you out like a punch. Coma has dark green buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Coma is 33% THC and 0.12% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coma effects include sleepy, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coma when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Jungle Boys, Coma features flavors like pine, skunk, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and earthy aroma. The average price of Coma typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a high THC content and a powerful and couch-locking high, Coma may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coma, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Coma strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Euphoric

Relaxed

Coma strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Coma strain reviews11

September 17, 2023
Awesome strain. My husband and I had a dab of Coma in concentrate oil form on some pb smeared on a saltine! it was euphoric but mostly importantly tackled my hip pain. I have SI joint dysfunction and am in pain most of the time and finally found a strain that dramatically reduced my pain. WONDERFUL!
September 16, 2023
Produced by Freshy Fine buds. Perfectly cured. Super smooth smoke via Raw king cones. Relaxing, focused, calm, pain-free. Lots of garlic and cheese.
October 22, 2023
I consider my a connoisseur and I’ve smoke some incredible strains and this one is a top 3 for sure.
