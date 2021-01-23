ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Con Leche
  4. Reviews

Con Leche reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Con Leche.

Con Leche effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 8 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy

ReviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Buy Con Leche near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...