Purple and green buds with orange. Smooth, strong grape taste and aroma, a little earthy; Grape-cigar with some creaminess. Heavy terpene strain. Relaxing, a light dose might be good for nighttime; higher doses doesn’t give couch lock. Mellow, relaxing. I’m usually a cougher but this was so smooth I didn’t need to. My batch was from Curaleaf in NJ, 2022