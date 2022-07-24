Concord Crush reviews
July 24, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Purple and green buds with orange. Smooth, strong grape taste and aroma, a little earthy; Grape-cigar with some creaminess. Heavy terpene strain. Relaxing, a light dose might be good for nighttime; higher doses doesn’t give couch lock. Mellow, relaxing. I’m usually a cougher but this was so smooth I didn’t need to. My batch was from Curaleaf in NJ, 2022
April 2, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
The tingle started in my forehead and moved back from there. Very uplifted, and talkative. Was not the most focused stoned I've ever had, so I rewound the anime I was watching because I forgot to read the subs.
April 7, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Taste: - Fruit roll up - lite Woody/Earthy Body: - Tingly - lightly energetic - not relaxing Head: - Nice buzz - Lite tunnel vision - Good focus
May 9, 2022
Hungry
Talkative
honestly this jawn made me have to shit , but other than that it was perfect
September 3, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Very relaxing. A little bitter tasting, but the high is very intense and in the body. The face feels somewhat tingly. Also sick. Good stuff.
November 23, 2021
Very nicely structured buds, got an 8th batch tested at 21.56% THC. Got a mellow relaxing high that lasted a while. Good overall smoke and would buy again just to look at these nugs.
January 1, 2022
Sundae Driver x purple punch x sherbet which come together nicely. Indica leaning with a sweet creamy 👃 and solid strong euphoric high. Had a #5 pheno from Cuban Crew here in Colorado they killin it!!
May 26, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Definitely not the best looker but has a good high.