Concord Crush grow information

Concord Crush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Concord Crush is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Concord Crush effects make them feel tingly, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Concord Crush when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is unknown. Concord Crush features an aroma that is fruity and woody with a flavor profile of grape and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Concord Crush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.