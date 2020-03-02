Two recent favorites come together in this cross by Equilibrium Genetics from Mendicino, California. Crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2, Cookie Glue increases the yield from Cookies, while also improving the trichome production and adding a gassy aroma. This strain remains sedative with a big-time body buzz that will keep you spaced out and happy all day long.
