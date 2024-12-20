Cookie Kush
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Cookie Kush
CoK
Hybrid
Happy
Talkative
Relaxed
Earthy
Sweet
Pepper
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Cookie Kush effects are mostly calming.
Cookie Kush potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Cookie Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, talkative, and relaxed. Cookie Kush has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cookie Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cookie KushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cookie Kush products near you
Similar to Cookie Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cookie Kush strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
m........t
December 20, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
The perfect after-dinner toke. Relax get the remote and watch some tube. Three hits and I’m cool.
s........y
November 9, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Very relaxed and chill! Would def smoke again.
S........1
August 30, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Cookies Kush, also known as "Cookie Kush," "Girl Scout Cookies Kush," and "GSC Kush," is an indica marijuana strain from Barney's Coffeeshop that combines the cookie effects of GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush. The result is a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.