Cookie Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Kush.
s........g
February 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I feel so relaxed and happy. very cozy feeling.
S........1
August 30, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Cookies Kush, also known as "Cookie Kush," "Girl Scout Cookies Kush," and "GSC Kush," is an indica marijuana strain from Barney's Coffeeshop that combines the cookie effects of GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush. The result is a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.
s........y
November 9, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Very relaxed and chill! Would def smoke again.
R........7
July 18, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Nice relaxing stone sweet smell to it
m........6
June 4, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Relaxed and euphoric. It has a peppery spicy taste. From flower experience
m........t
December 20, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
The perfect after-dinner toke. Relax get the remote and watch some tube. Three hits and I’m cool.