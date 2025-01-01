Cookie Lady is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookie F2 and Fire Lady. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its unique combination of genetics, Cookie Lady stands out as a delightful and well-rounded cannabis variety. Cookie Lady typically contains around 20-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is celebrated for its ability to provide a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity, making it an excellent option for social gatherings and artistic endeavors. Leafly customers report that Cookie Lady effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Cookie Lady to help manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its well-balanced properties make it a go-to strain for those seeking relief from various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Cookie Lady features flavors that encompass sweet and earthy notes, with hints of berry and vanilla. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Cookie Lady typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Cookie Lady, don't hesitate to share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.