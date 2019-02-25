Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Jinxproof Genetics, Cookie Puss is a hybrid cross of Cat Piss and GSC. Big, tight, resinous buds offer sweet and earthy aromas with notes of lime and pine that jump out of the bag and into your senses. Keep your eyes peeled because some phenotypes have beautiful pink flowers. Cookie Puss offers a soothing experience.