Cookie Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Runtz.
Cookie Runtz strain effects
b........6
August 20, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
It’s pretty straight could be stronger
D........2
September 29, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
It’s potent, very fruity im relaxed
h........1
July 31, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Just had Cookie Runtz has a nice sweet earthy cookie dough kinda taste with yet that fruity taste kinda like Berries but also tree fruit.
j........l
Today
Relaxed
Very nice calming effect. Helps with my anxiety and doesn’t make me tired rather cozy and relaxed.