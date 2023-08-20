Cookie Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Runtz.

write a review

Cookie Runtz strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Focused

Cookie Runtz strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression

Cookie Runtz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 20, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
It’s pretty straight could be stronger
1 person found this helpful
September 29, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
It’s potent, very fruity im relaxed
July 31, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Just had Cookie Runtz has a nice sweet earthy cookie dough kinda taste with yet that fruity taste kinda like Berries but also tree fruit.
Today
Loading...Relaxed
Very nice calming effect. Helps with my anxiety and doesn’t make me tired rather cozy and relaxed.

Buy strains with similar effects to Cookie Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...