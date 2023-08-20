Cookie Runtz
Cookie Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Cookie Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cookies. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a cookie dough with a hint of candy. Cookie Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cookie Runtz effects include happiness, relaxation, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cookie Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cookies Fam, Cookie Runtz features flavors like sweet, tree fruit, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Cookie Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Cookie Runtz might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookie Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
