Hybrid

Cookie Runtz

Cookie Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cookies. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a cookie dough with a hint of candy. Cookie Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cookie Runtz effects include happiness, relaxation, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cookie Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cookies Fam, Cookie Runtz features flavors like sweet, tree fruit, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Cookie Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Cookie Runtz might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookie Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cookie Runtz strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Focused

Cookie Runtz strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Cookie Runtz strain reviews4

August 20, 2023
It’s pretty straight could be stronger
1 person found this helpful
September 29, 2023
It’s potent, very fruity im relaxed
July 31, 2024
Just had Cookie Runtz has a nice sweet earthy cookie dough kinda taste with yet that fruity taste kinda like Berries but also tree fruit.
