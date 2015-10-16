ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookie Wreck
  • Leafly flower of Cookie Wreck

Hybrid

Cookie Wreck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 111 reviews

Cookie Wreck

Cookie Wreck, also called Cookie Trainwreck, is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Trainwreck bred by CannaVenture Seeds. A subtle cookie-like aroma radiates from its dense buds, but more distinct fruity flavors come out on the exhale. This hybrid’s potency is enough to make both parents proud as its cerebral euphoria and full-body effects hit like a freight train. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

516 reported effects from 74 people
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 51%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 24%

Reviews

111

Show all

Avatar for wearebestfwends
Member since 2014
The CBDs are great for pain, anxiety, and depression. The THC gives a nice energetic boost. This is great for all day/morning/get shit done because it leaves you clear headed, focused, and energized. I would choose this over Harlequin because it managed my pain more effectively and much longer.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for raelasoull
Member since 2016
Damn. Just tried this strain for the first time last night, and WOW. I was never a big fan of either Girl Scout Cookies or Trainwreck alone but TOGETHER! What a great ride. The bud itself is nice, not particularly dense, super earthy smell and pull. Will leave your mouth super dry, so have juice at ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for edd231
Member since 2015
First high CBD strain I have bought and I am enjoying it,instant pain relief with a decent head high. I was not to crazy about the taste and smell, but the effects are worth it, it will leave you feeling amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for AgentAK
Member since 2016
Method of consumption: Volcano Vaporizer. Pros: Euphoria. Definite head effects that start behind the eyes that lead to ephoric, happiness. Mild pain relief. Cons: Dry mouth and eyes. Overall/Other: Head high is almost too intense, while euphoric, I also felt "spacey" and unfocused in my though...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DOGBREATH420
Member since 2015
Completely managed my fibro and JRA pain while leaving me with energy enough to get things done.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cookie Wreck

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cookie WreckUser uploaded image of Cookie WreckUser uploaded image of Cookie WreckUser uploaded image of Cookie WreckUser uploaded image of Cookie WreckUser uploaded image of Cookie WreckUser uploaded image of Cookie Wreck
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More