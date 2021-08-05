Cookies and Chem reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookies and Chem.
t........u
August 5, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain is as warm and inviting as warm baked sugar cookies in the oven during Christmas time. Indulge yourself in a taste that takes you on an ebb and flow of flavor. First the taste of perfectly baked sugar cookie, and then travels to a chemical yet spicy flavor on the finish. Almost like someone left cleaner on the baking sheet used to make it. It's definitely moreish and leaves you craving another toke. It is uplifting and easily makes any trauma/stress/anxiety and worry just melt away. I feel clear headed yet relaxed with a bit of blanket effect on my head and right behind the eyes. Perfect strain for later in the day/nighttime. You could use all day but be careful cause it's easy to put yourself in a couch lock state. I feel overly content and satisfied in pretty much all ways
c........1
September 17, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
A great strain for IBS
p........8
October 3, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Cookies and chem was a nice surprize. It calmed my anxiety and chronic pain instantly. A very smooth day with this one.
j........e
June 29, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I'm a 73 yr. old man. I've had 30 plus years of severe arthritis (including both knees and a hip replaced, and regular Cortizone shots up and down my spine)) and debilitating joint pain and inflammation etc. etc.. I've used Cookies and Chem now for aprox. 18 months. It gives me 2-4 hrs. of near complete pain relief. It has also really helped reduce the inflammation in my joints, to the point I can work and exercise again after nearly 20 years. It has been a life-saver for me.
f........1
July 30, 2021
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This flower strain in my opinion is THE BEST! Not only does it help my PTSD, it also helps my sleep issues, helps me eat. It seems to be good for both day and night use, depending on your consumption. The flavor and smell are 1 of a kind. I can pick them out from a mile away. This strain gets #1 in my book when it comes to helping my medical symptoms. ❤👍
C........6
October 18, 2021
I felt happy and calm, blissful and mindful, optimistic and focused. It did not help with my pain. After 1.5 hours, I felt sleepy. After two hours, I was fidgety.
T........9
October 23, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Shits dope. Smoked 2 bongs and thats all I needed and I have a high tolerence . this is a great pick if your looking for that high thc . can taste the gs cookie in there too .shits fiiiiire
H........k
November 28, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Awesome strain. I love the smell so much. It helped my chronic pain, depression, fibromyalgia & PTSD. I use it in FECO. Micro dose a few times a day.