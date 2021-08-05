This strain is as warm and inviting as warm baked sugar cookies in the oven during Christmas time. Indulge yourself in a taste that takes you on an ebb and flow of flavor. First the taste of perfectly baked sugar cookie, and then travels to a chemical yet spicy flavor on the finish. Almost like someone left cleaner on the baking sheet used to make it. It's definitely moreish and leaves you craving another toke. It is uplifting and easily makes any trauma/stress/anxiety and worry just melt away. I feel clear headed yet relaxed with a bit of blanket effect on my head and right behind the eyes. Perfect strain for later in the day/nighttime. You could use all day but be careful cause it's easy to put yourself in a couch lock state. I feel overly content and satisfied in pretty much all ways