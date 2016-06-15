Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Love it! Great high, alert, creative and yet still a relaxed feeling. Got motivated and made infused oil (not with Cookies and Dream) out of my old collected AVB after smoking this and somehow turned out GREAT! Lol
Vaped at medium heat this is great daytime med, helps calm my anxiety and focus. Nice and tingly but able to be productive. Vaped over 388F it hits harder and gets me very relaxed and less motivated but alert, great for afternoon/evening.
I got a rhythm cartridge of cookies and dream from Euphoria wellness in MD,I love it! but to be honest it was only my 2nd visit to a dispensary,has any tried this concentrate?..ive also tried Captains juice,very good also but ran out out the cartridge in less then 24hrs,for 50 bucks?...any input?
I went to Storehouse, a newly opened dispensary in Maryland- I got off work and needed to find a place open till 8! The awesome agent recommended this to me- I needed something to keep me up and motivated since I work three jobs lol- This strain gives clarity, a serious energy boost and euphoria tha...
92 cookies and dream by culta. Baltimore, MD. 26-29% the and 2% terps so 28-31% pure medicine. among the best buds I have ever tasted via smoke or vape, totally delicious and energizing and uplifting, definitely a new fave strain. highly recommended daytime strain, but also okay at night due to pur...