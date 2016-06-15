ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookies and Dream
  4. Reviews

Cookies and Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookies and Dream.

Reviews

44

Avatar for wreckachinni
Member since 2017
Checks every box as far as smell, taste, head euphoria, body buzz, high THC count, and long lasting!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Matt101
Member since 2019
Love it! Great high, alert, creative and yet still a relaxed feeling. Got motivated and made infused oil (not with Cookies and Dream) out of my old collected AVB after smoking this and somehow turned out GREAT! Lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for energySka
Member since 2019
Vaped at medium heat this is great daytime med, helps calm my anxiety and focus. Nice and tingly but able to be productive. Vaped over 388F it hits harder and gets me very relaxed and less motivated but alert, great for afternoon/evening.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for IbeLyles
Member since 2019
I liked that it gives you that nice. High without being drowsy or slow. Nice bud definitely worth the price of admission. I like my weed strong and it is. It’s around 30%.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Cookies and DreamUser uploaded image of Cookies and Dream
Avatar for Styme7272
Member since 2018
I got a rhythm cartridge of cookies and dream from Euphoria wellness in MD,I love it! but to be honest it was only my 2nd visit to a dispensary,has any tried this concentrate?..ive also tried Captains juice,very good also but ran out out the cartridge in less then 24hrs,for 50 bucks?...any input?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Chesacanna
Member since 2018
I went to Storehouse, a newly opened dispensary in Maryland- I got off work and needed to find a place open till 8! The awesome agent recommended this to me- I needed something to keep me up and motivated since I work three jobs lol- This strain gives clarity, a serious energy boost and euphoria tha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for treezat
Member since 2016
92 cookies and dream by culta. Baltimore, MD. 26-29% the and 2% terps so 28-31% pure medicine. among the best buds I have ever tasted via smoke or vape, totally delicious and energizing and uplifting, definitely a new fave strain. highly recommended daytime strain, but also okay at night due to pur...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for JohnDope14
Member since 2017
Got me some a week ago have been enjoying ever since. Dense medium green ßud with a spicy dank pungent type smell with some trichromes present &amp; definitely worth buying 4 out of 5 🌟 💨🍀👍🏼
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed