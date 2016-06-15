ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cookies & Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is a harmonious blend of fan favorites Blue Dream, also a favorite of lead artists Dominic and Jeremy of Big Gigantic, and combined with the robustly sweet flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. Ideal for social gatherings, this blend produces a euphoric body buzz and packs a strong sativa kick to keep your energy up. Cookies & Dream was curated in Colorado with love by Native Roots in collaboration with Big Gigantic to showcase this special blend. 

Avatar for anonymous5000
Member since 2015
Don't keep you stuck, you can function After hitting this potent blossom flower. I only smoke flower, this was by far one of My favorite plants. And I been smoking before some of you knew who Snoop Dogg was.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Wickedbark59
Member since 2016
Officially my new favorite! Takes care of pain and nausea while keeping you alert and fully functioning. There's a euphoria that comes along with it too. It doesn't prevent me from sleeping like some other daytime strains which I love.
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Dreamscapes
Member since 2018
Best experience with smoking weed thusfar. Very apparent in the head, yet relaxing in the body without couch-lock symptoms at all. Giggly waves were altered with hungry waves, but I've felt happy throughout the experience. What's more is that the next day, I was amazingly motivated to fix things a...
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mg213
Member since 2014
Was sitting on some green crack for a while before I switched over to the dream cookies. I have to say it was a very nice change. Had a nice uplifted feeling for a while before gently relaxing into one of my favorite books for a bit... Then off to dream
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for treezat
Member since 2016
92 cookies and dream by culta. Baltimore, MD. 26-29% the and 2% terps so 28-31% pure medicine. among the best buds I have ever tasted via smoke or vape, totally delicious and energizing and uplifting, definitely a new fave strain. highly recommended daytime strain, but also okay at night due to pur...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Lineage

GSC
Blue Dream
