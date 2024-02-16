First ever strain that I tried was Cookie Gelato. I only had 3 puffs but this guy is a slow killer, I’m telling you. A few minutes after nothing much happened. 10 minutes after, felt a bit sleepy, but other than that it was okay. 15 minutes passed and I went to shower, and oh boy did it really kick me in my face. Feet were numb and I couldn’t feel the hot water while showering. Can’t even remember what happened afterwards, but I ended up sneezing on my bed(friend told me). Slept for like 12 hours but it felt like 5 minutes nap. It felt like the best sleep I ever had, and this boy did it’s job. I rate it 9.5/10. One of the best strains I tried so far.