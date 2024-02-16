Cookies Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookies Gelato.
o........1
February 16, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Great strain it does what it suppose to do has you active and motive but when u slow down get ready night night 😂😂
h........r
March 12, 2024
Giggly
Sleepy
First ever strain that I tried was Cookie Gelato. I only had 3 puffs but this guy is a slow killer, I’m telling you. A few minutes after nothing much happened. 10 minutes after, felt a bit sleepy, but other than that it was okay. 15 minutes passed and I went to shower, and oh boy did it really kick me in my face. Feet were numb and I couldn’t feel the hot water while showering. Can’t even remember what happened afterwards, but I ended up sneezing on my bed(friend told me). Slept for like 12 hours but it felt like 5 minutes nap. It felt like the best sleep I ever had, and this boy did it’s job. I rate it 9.5/10. One of the best strains I tried so far.
a........e
September 13, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I purchased seeds from. Royal Queen and successful grew 3 plants outside. All 3 plants did great. One was 12 feet tall 3 other 2 like 6 feet. Fro. Bud to harvest 70 days. Looks just like the Leafly Pic and after 10 day dry. We hit some fresh Cookies Gelato I mean wow nice easy focused high body relaxation and a happy focused buzz. Big dense bugs Orange and purple hues. Smokes sweet no harshness. Yes 4.8 out of 5. Worth the grow effort and big yield
M........b
Today
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
This is the first strain I've grown and I don't think I could have picked a better strain. With an exceptionally fruity aroma (think cough drops), Cookies Gelato provides a very gentle balance of a head and body high. At lower doses, one feels relaxed and happy, however, after a more extended session it fosters a feeling of sleepiness and helps fight insomnia.
j........n
October 1, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Talkative
had two of them in my last grow. now i tried. definitely one of the stronger strains. smokes very smooth, although it's a little spicy. overall dominated by a flowery/fruity and earthy taste. smells a little like a tropical fruit, a mango or smth. it is very uplifting, i was talking like a machine gun. but after a while it turns a little down, so best smoked 2 hours before bed, if you wanna sleep after smoking. good one for smoking with your family or friends.
d........R
October 24, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
It gave me ups and downs, very pleasent both ways. The last down took me to deep sleep. Woke up feeling well rested. Good for finishing a day, relax for a while and going to sleep.
Z........o
May 13, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Great strain to chill back after a long day of work. I spent hours on YouTube watching videos laughing my ass off. Great strain highly recommend.