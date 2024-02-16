stock photo similar to Cookies Gelato
Cookies Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Cookies Gelato is made by uniting genetics from Girl Scout Cookies and Gelato 33. Cookies Gelato is 50% indica and 50% sativa and boasts an insane THC level of 28%. Cookies Gelato manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. We are still learning more about Cookies Gelato’s top effects and flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookies Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cookies Gelato strain effects
Cookies Gelato strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
Cookies Gelato strain reviews8
Read all reviews
o........1
February 16, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
h........r
March 12, 2024
Giggly
Sleepy
a........e
September 13, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed