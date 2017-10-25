We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 76%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 34%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 20%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%
Reviews
277
Mudslinger1218
Member since 2018
Heavy indica feelings. Strong body effects, feels I'm melting in my recliner. Alot of Indicas imo give you said effect for a short period of time before leaving you lethargic and foggy. Not this strain- it has longevity and doesn't ruin my day i.g consumed early. Would purchase again
Just smoked a Backwoods of the this. I would say “I’m high as a kite” but my body feels like it is falling thru the floor. Beautiful, relaxed, intense body high.
The flower itself is beautiful, mixed bright greens and darkish blue-purples. Smells great and tastes wonderful.
9.5/10 strain