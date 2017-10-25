ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookies Kush
  4. Reviews

Cookies Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookies Kush.

Effects

Show all

185 people reported 1385 effects
Relaxed 76%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 34%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 20%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

277

Avatar for Mudslinger1218
Member since 2018
Heavy indica feelings. Strong body effects, feels I'm melting in my recliner. Alot of Indicas imo give you said effect for a short period of time before leaving you lethargic and foggy. Not this strain- it has longevity and doesn't ruin my day i.g consumed early. Would purchase again
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for tintech
Member since 2017
Taking a healthy bong rip of the Cookies feels surprisingly similar to taking a muscle relaxer. If you smoke for pain, like I do, look no further.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungrySleepy
Avatar for SistaSista420
Member since 2020
Nice subtle cookie taste and hit real smooth.. right after smoking this I immediately went to go lay down. Perfect strain for if you want to unwind from a hectic day!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ThefracturedbutWhole
Member since 2020
Best cookie/ non-fruit smelling strain ever. Like cookies and chocolate. Yum 😋
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyTalkative
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cookies Kush
User uploaded image of Cookies Kush
User uploaded image of Cookies Kush
User uploaded image of Cookies Kush
User uploaded image of Cookies Kush
User uploaded image of Cookies Kush
User uploaded image of Cookies Kush
more photos
Avatar for jamesirelanderno612
Member since 2020
Just smoked a Backwoods of the this. I would say “I’m high as a kite” but my body feels like it is falling thru the floor. Beautiful, relaxed, intense body high. The flower itself is beautiful, mixed bright greens and darkish blue-purples. Smells great and tastes wonderful. 9.5/10 strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for car49din
Member since 2015
This is Galladex at my dispensary. It’s a very balanced strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepy
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Really nice Indica. Good for everything. Long lasting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for kcasarino
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted