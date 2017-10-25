ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 292 reviews

Cookies Kush

aka Girl Scout Cookies Kush, GSC Kush

Cookies Kush

Cookies Kush from Barney's Coffeeshop combines GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush, resulting in a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.

185 people reported 1385 effects
Relaxed 76%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 34%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 20%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Exmo
Member since 2015
This was some pretty strong stuff. A few puffs from my vaporizer and I was glued to the couch, virtually unable to budge for hours. After about two hours, it completely knocked me out and I woke up as the movie I had just started was ending. For as strong as the high was, it didn't mess with my brai...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
mattdaganjamasta
Member since 2016
I can't tell you this is a strong weed, cause that is an understatement. It had me nearly unable to carry on a conversation and/or move for about 4 hours. so yeah....
HappySleepyTingly
Robertjennings
Member since 2014
Tried this strain at Barney's Coffeeshop in Amsterdam and real talk, it was quit a treat. Cookies Cush resembles aromas found in Girl Scout Cookies. Although listed as an indica the effects touch close to a sativa dominate strain. Truly one of the better strains I tried.
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
squeeb
Member since 2015
Beautiful, delish, potent Indica. GrandDaddy Purple still takes the cake as my fave indica but Cookies Kush is a close second. Relaxing, mellow, zero anxiety, some creativeness, top 10 faves.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
savannah27
Member since 2016
I've been smoking on some cookies kush for a little over a month now and it's the perfect strain to smoke before bed 😍 I've been smoking for awhile, but take like 4 bong rips of this and it knocks me on my ass. Really, really, really strong indica hybrid, it's an amazing physical & head high. Great...
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cookies Kush
Strain child
Peyote Cookies
child

