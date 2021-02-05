Copper Chem reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Copper Chem.

Copper Chem strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Copper Chem strain helps with

  • Depression
    41% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    41% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety

February 5, 2021
I have used cannabis for over 25 years now. When it comes to really defining a sativa elevation, this is a really great example! Like, really. For myself personally, it tastes like sugar smack cereal. The aftertaste is somewhat floral like eating a honeysuckle. The copper chem is no defining factor of it's flavor. Stardawg has made a wonderful weed baby here and Bold took it to the next level. Bold did an incredible job this time around. The THC is off the charts for a strain like that hitting in at around 25%.! It doesn't slap you at all but it gives you a strong gentle lift. It gives you an initial dose of energy and stress melting, pain relieving medicine. It has a creeper effect. It definitely comes on with a cerebral high that makes you feel very good. Excellent for depression. Excellent for appetite. Really great for energy and high functioning cannabis users that have used high dose for a long time. I've tried them all kids! Every kind of product they have from southern California to Florida. Every product NWA has to offer, tried it. Even the Chapstick. Every kind of different way to take it. I've done them all. This is a really great strain and I highly suggest going out and getting it before it's gone!
19 people found this helpful
January 24, 2021
I usually use this in the morning. I got 1 gram of badder from my local dispo. I'm a fabricator so I need a good head on my shoulders, but I also need this for its medicinal benefits. This gives me both. I'm uplifted, focused, and love building when using this.
7 people found this helpful
October 14, 2021
Got turned on to this by my local dispo. Was looking for a top shelf Sativa and this was all that was available. Strong citrus and diesel taste/smell. This strain provides an uplifted euphoria that comes with a 'get-stuff-done' attitude. I'm a big fan and have been going back for more.
6 people found this helpful
December 2, 2020
Fire. When grown well. Gassy sativa leaning hybrid. Gives a great cerebral stone. Great for conversations, hikes, out and about activities. Would buy again.
4 people found this helpful
July 13, 2021
I've used cannabis for over 20 years, and this has to be in my top 5 sativa's! Flavor profile is great with a super lemony punch to the back of the throat. The effects outway most other strains, with a energetic kick that takes out most my aches and pains.
1 person found this helpful
December 8, 2021
Copper Chem is a creation by the breeder at Greenpoint Seeds. Its Chem 4 x Stardawg and delivers intense sativa dominant effects. Strong astringent smell and greasy to the touch, and good sign of stellar trichome development though genetics. If you want to grow it at home I suggest visiting the Greenpoint site and ordering a pack of seeds.
1 person found this helpful
May 28, 2021
Extremely flavorful with hints of pine, diesel, and lemons. Classic Chemdog genetics deliver a great head and body buzz. Repeat purchases right hur. 🔥💨🥴🤤😁
1 person found this helpful
October 3, 2023
This strain by Arkansas Bold is AMAZING! I can’t think of I time I’ve gotten it and been disappointed. It tastes great, smells beautiful and the high is peaceful for a sativa hybrid. Always a go to when it’s on the menu
1 person found this helpful

