Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Copper Chem.
Copper Chem strain effects
Copper Chem strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Pain
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Copper Chem reviews
S........5
February 5, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I have used cannabis for over 25 years now. When it comes to really defining a sativa elevation, this is a really great example! Like, really. For myself personally, it tastes like sugar smack cereal. The aftertaste is somewhat floral like eating a honeysuckle. The copper chem is no defining factor of it's flavor. Stardawg has made a wonderful weed baby here and Bold took it to the next level. Bold did an incredible job this time around. The THC is off the charts for a strain like that hitting in at around 25%.! It doesn't slap you at all but it gives you a strong gentle lift. It gives you an initial dose of energy and stress melting, pain relieving medicine. It has a creeper effect. It definitely comes on with a cerebral high that makes you feel very good. Excellent for depression. Excellent for appetite. Really great for energy and high functioning cannabis users that have used high dose for a long time. I've tried them all kids! Every kind of product they have from southern California to Florida. Every product NWA has to offer, tried it. Even the Chapstick. Every kind of different way to take it. I've done them all. This is a really great strain and I highly suggest going out and getting it before it's gone!
x........x
January 24, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I usually use this in the morning. I got 1 gram of badder from my local dispo. I'm a fabricator so I need a good head on my shoulders, but I also need this for its medicinal benefits. This gives me both. I'm uplifted, focused, and love building when using this.
D........7
October 14, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Got turned on to this by my local dispo. Was looking for a top shelf Sativa and this was all that was available. Strong citrus and diesel taste/smell. This strain provides an uplifted euphoria that comes with a 'get-stuff-done' attitude. I'm a big fan and have been going back for more.
D........6
December 2, 2020
Fire. When grown well. Gassy sativa leaning hybrid. Gives a great cerebral stone. Great for conversations, hikes, out and about activities. Would buy again.
Z........9
July 13, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I've used cannabis for over 20 years, and this has to be in my top 5 sativa's! Flavor profile is great with a super lemony punch to the back of the throat. The effects outway most other strains, with a energetic kick that takes out most my aches and pains.
G........u
December 8, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Copper Chem is a creation by the breeder at Greenpoint Seeds. Its Chem 4 x Stardawg and delivers intense sativa dominant effects. Strong astringent smell and greasy to the touch, and good sign of stellar trichome development though genetics. If you want to grow it at home I suggest visiting the Greenpoint site and ordering a pack of seeds.
C........n
May 28, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Extremely flavorful with hints of pine, diesel, and lemons. Classic Chemdog genetics deliver a great head and body buzz. Repeat purchases right hur. 🔥💨🥴🤤😁
a........s
October 3, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain by Arkansas Bold is AMAZING! I can’t think of I time I’ve gotten it and been disappointed. It tastes great, smells beautiful and the high is peaceful for a sativa hybrid. Always a go to when it’s on the menu