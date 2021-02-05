I have used cannabis for over 25 years now. When it comes to really defining a sativa elevation, this is a really great example! Like, really. For myself personally, it tastes like sugar smack cereal. The aftertaste is somewhat floral like eating a honeysuckle. The copper chem is no defining factor of it's flavor. Stardawg has made a wonderful weed baby here and Bold took it to the next level. Bold did an incredible job this time around. The THC is off the charts for a strain like that hitting in at around 25%.! It doesn't slap you at all but it gives you a strong gentle lift. It gives you an initial dose of energy and stress melting, pain relieving medicine. It has a creeper effect. It definitely comes on with a cerebral high that makes you feel very good. Excellent for depression. Excellent for appetite. Really great for energy and high functioning cannabis users that have used high dose for a long time. I've tried them all kids! Every kind of product they have from southern California to Florida. Every product NWA has to offer, tried it. Even the Chapstick. Every kind of different way to take it. I've done them all. This is a really great strain and I highly suggest going out and getting it before it's gone!