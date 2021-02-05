stock photo similar to Copper Chem
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%

Copper Chem

Copper Chem is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Stardawg with Chem4. One toke from this strain and you will be engulfed in an aroma of diesel and hints of pine. The flavor profile of Copper Chem features herbal and spicy notes. This strain has uplifting effects and is believed to be a mood-booster. Copper Chem is ideal for daytime use when you need to be productive or get some chores done around the house. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its pain-reducing qualities.

Copper Chem strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Copper Chem strain helps with

  • Depression
    41% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    41% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Copper Chem strain reviews13

February 5, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I have used cannabis for over 25 years now. When it comes to really defining a sativa elevation, this is a really great example! Like, really. For myself personally, it tastes like sugar smack cereal. The aftertaste is somewhat floral like eating a honeysuckle. The copper chem is no defining factor of it's flavor. Stardawg has made a wonderful weed baby here and Bold took it to the next level. Bold did an incredible job this time around. The THC is off the charts for a strain like that hitting in at around 25%.! It doesn't slap you at all but it gives you a strong gentle lift. It gives you an initial dose of energy and stress melting, pain relieving medicine. It has a creeper effect. It definitely comes on with a cerebral high that makes you feel very good. Excellent for depression. Excellent for appetite. Really great for energy and high functioning cannabis users that have used high dose for a long time. I've tried them all kids! Every kind of product they have from southern California to Florida. Every product NWA has to offer, tried it. Even the Chapstick. Every kind of different way to take it. I've done them all. This is a really great strain and I highly suggest going out and getting it before it's gone!
19 people found this helpful
January 24, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I usually use this in the morning. I got 1 gram of badder from my local dispo. I'm a fabricator so I need a good head on my shoulders, but I also need this for its medicinal benefits. This gives me both. I'm uplifted, focused, and love building when using this.
7 people found this helpful
October 14, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Got turned on to this by my local dispo. Was looking for a top shelf Sativa and this was all that was available. Strong citrus and diesel taste/smell. This strain provides an uplifted euphoria that comes with a 'get-stuff-done' attitude. I'm a big fan and have been going back for more.
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Copper Chem strain genetics

Copper Chem
Coc
Copper Chem
Strain child
ChmBrle
Chem Brulee
child