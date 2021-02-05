stock photo similar to Copper Chem
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Copper Chem
Copper Chem is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Stardawg with Chem4. One toke from this strain and you will be engulfed in an aroma of diesel and hints of pine. The flavor profile of Copper Chem features herbal and spicy notes. This strain has uplifting effects and is believed to be a mood-booster. Copper Chem is ideal for daytime use when you need to be productive or get some chores done around the house. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its pain-reducing qualities.
Copper Chem strain effects
Copper Chem strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Pain
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Copper Chem strain reviews13
S........5
February 5, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
x........x
January 24, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
D........7
October 14, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric