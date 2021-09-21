Cosmic Kush
aka Cosmic Bubba Kush
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Cosmic Kush
CKu
Hybrid
Uplifted
Talkative
Happy
Pine
Earthy
Woody
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Cosmic Kush effects are mostly calming.
Cosmic Kush potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Cosmic Kush, also known as Cosmic Bubba Kush,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, talkative, and happy. Cosmic Kush has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cosmic Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cosmic KushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cosmic Kush strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Cosmic Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cosmic Kush products near you
Similar to Cosmic Kush near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cosmic Kush strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
e........e
September 21, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
d........7
October 12, 2021