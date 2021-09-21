Cosmic Kush , also known as Cosmic Bubba Kush,, is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, talkative, and happy. Cosmic Kush has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cosmic Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.