Cosmic Kush strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Cosmic Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cosmic Kush reviews
d........7
October 12, 2021
Great after work relaxing strain to go along with 2K22 and chill. Good for anxiety and helps me with sleeping
e........e
September 21, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Super relaxing strain helps me alot with anxiety awesome product ☺️ makes me very euphoric.