Incredible terps on this flower. Complex like at least 3 main distinct vibes coming through plus several others in the background. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, so that automatically makes it unique based on their rare genetics. Appalachia and G13. It is definitely very creamy, with a floral and berry aroma that is super dank but lighter like lemon berry cream. The high is very good, balanced stimulating with chill, but also is a bit overwhelming like a lot going on. I kept coming back for more of this strain, both the dank terps and the mind-body buzz.

helpful report