Cosmic Serpent reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cosmic Serpent.
Cosmic Serpent strain effects
Cosmic Serpent strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cosmic Serpent reviews
a........3
May 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Incredible terps on this flower. Complex like at least 3 main distinct vibes coming through plus several others in the background. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, so that automatically makes it unique based on their rare genetics. Appalachia and G13. It is definitely very creamy, with a floral and berry aroma that is super dank but lighter like lemon berry cream. The high is very good, balanced stimulating with chill, but also is a bit overwhelming like a lot going on. I kept coming back for more of this strain, both the dank terps and the mind-body buzz.