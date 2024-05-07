Cosmic Serpent is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dragonsblood and Wookie. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced and harmonious experience that can elevate both mind and body. Cosmic Serpent takes you on a journey through the cosmos with its euphoric and soothing effects. With an average THC content of 22-26%, this strain caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Cosmic Serpent's effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood, reducing stress, and inspiring creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cosmic Serpent when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Cosmic Serpent features flavors like sweet berry, citrus, and earthy notes, creating a delightful and multi-layered taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and uplifting properties. The average price of Cosmic Serpent typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, reflecting its quality and popularity among consumers. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cosmic Serpent, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.