Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Cotton Candy Cane crosses their own Blueberry Headband with Sweet Tooth. The result is a high-yielding, sweet-smelling treat with a sweet berry terpene profile and a great cerebral high. Cotton Candy Cane stacks on tightly packed buds that are resistant to mold and pests, making it a great choice for growing outdoors.
