Indica

4.2 610 reviews

Sweet Tooth

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 610 reviews

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth was awarded 1st place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2001, and as you could probably guess from the name, it has a sweet smell of flowers and berries that accompanies it. The potent colas of this hybrid are candy-coated with trichomes, providing uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Sweet Tooth’s genetics sprout from mixing landrace strains from Afghanistan, Hawaii, and Nepal.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

430 people reported 3428 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 30%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 37%
Pain 33%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

610

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Sweet Tooth
First strain child
Digweed
child
Second strain child
Sweet Cindy
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Sweet Tooth

