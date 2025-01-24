Couch Lock reviews
Couch Lock strain effects
Couch Lock strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
r........a
Today
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Amazing freaking taste and high!!!! It definitely lives up to its name. The high is hits immediately, and then it settles in and you’re locked in. Very good for sleep, anxiety, decreased appetite, very euphoric, and intellect increase lol. A must have!!
8........t
August 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Zero to Squinty in less than 60 seconds. :)
P........5
July 28, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I’ve never had the opportunity to smoke such an unbelievable strain of bud..I use a pen and smoke batter but I must say it’s by far the best prominently indica strain I’ve ever had!! Couch lock is by far the best.
5........b
May 6, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Amazing smell color and smoke! Very heavy high that left a bit of dizziness unfortunately with higher doses which left me feeling relaxed, hungry and reflective. Highly recommend!
f........y
July 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is a great strain. Tried it for the first time and loved how relaxed and chill it made me. The Afghani comes through to make the indica effects override the sativa for me. I love how chill I feel, plus no munchies for me. I would highly recommend this for an experienced consumer, but the less experienced might find the effects too strong and the strain to be true to its name.