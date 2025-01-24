stock photo similar to Couch Lock
Couch Lock is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Afghani. This strain is 15% sativa and 85% indica. Couch Lock is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Couch Lock typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Couch Lock’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Couch Lock, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Couch Lock strain reviews6
r........a
Today
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
8........t
August 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
P........5
July 28, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed