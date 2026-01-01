Country Cookies
Country Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Country Cookies is a balanced hybrid that blends classic Cookies sweetness with earthy, pine-forward undertones for a smooth, flavorful experience. A cross of Stardawg, Northern Lights Haze, and Luci Cookies, this strain typically tests around 24–27% THC, delivering a potent yet well-rounded high. On the inhale, expect notes of sweet cookie dough, vanilla, and caramel, followed by a slightly spicy, piney exhale that adds depth and complexity. The effects come on with a gentle cerebral uplift before settling into a calm, relaxing body buzz that won’t leave you overly sedated. Perfect for anytime use, Country Cookies is a great choice for those looking for a balanced high that keeps you relaxed, happy, and functional.
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