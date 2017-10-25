ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cowboy Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cowboy Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.7 29 reviews

Cowboy Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

Cowboy Kush

Cowboy Kush by Greenpoint Seeds is a hybrid cross of Hell’s Angels OG and Stardawg. This aromatic hybrid combines the sharpness and sweetness of Hell’s Angels OG and the chemical tartness and astringent aromas of the Stardawg to create a unique, if not challenging terpene profile. The best phenotypes of Cowboy Kush have a balanced combination of these aromas as well as middle-of-the-road mental and physical effects. Enjoy Cowboy Kush to shrug off stress while assisting with inflammation and insomnia.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

18 people reported 176 effects
Happy 94%
Relaxed 83%
Focused 50%
Creative 38%
Euphoric 38%
Stress 50%
Depression 44%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 33%
Headaches 22%
Dry mouth 50%
Dry eyes 27%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

29

more reviews
write a review

Find Cowboy Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cowboy Kush nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Second strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
Cowboy Kush

Products with Cowboy Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cowboy Kush nearby.

Most popular in