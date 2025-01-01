Cozmic Confection
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
stock photo similar to Cozmic Confection
Cozmic Confection
Coz
Indica
Cozmic Confection potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Cozmic Confection is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Spaceman Seed Co. from a genetic cross of Dipz x Ksmorz. This strain is sweet like syrup, with notes of marshmallow, grape, cookies, and skunk. Cozmic Confection provides the perfect end-of-day unwinder, with intensely relaxing effects that weigh down the body while relieving it of pain and aches—plus a silly mood for good measure. This interstellar strain won first place at the 2024 Errl Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cozmic Confection, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cozmic ConfectionOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cozmic Confection products near you
Similar to Cozmic Confection near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—