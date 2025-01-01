Cozmic Confection is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Spaceman Seed Co. from a genetic cross of Dipz x Ksmorz. This strain is sweet like syrup, with notes of marshmallow, grape, cookies, and skunk. Cozmic Confection provides the perfect end-of-day unwinder, with intensely relaxing effects that weigh down the body while relieving it of pain and aches—plus a silly mood for good measure. This interstellar strain won first place at the 2024 Errl Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cozmic Confection, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.