Cranberry Kush reviews

Cranberry Kush strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Energetic

Cranberry Kush strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain

December 23, 2023
one of the rarest strains I ever tried tasted beautifully definitely a kush
5 people found this helpful
February 8, 2024
Good herb. Definitely one of the more unique smells and flavors I’ve come across in all my years of smoking. The effect is nearly immediate, with a nice head and body buzz combined. Definitely more of a stuck-to-the-couch bud than some others, but I prefer the more indica dominant strains, so this is perfect for me. This bud seems semi rare, so grab it if you can! Highly recommended.
4 people found this helpful
February 26, 2024
Super tasty. Hits you very quick. Very relaxing, but also makes me get things done. A bit of a couch lock though!🫠
2 people found this helpful
March 15, 2024
It’s definitely a weird one like i can taste not only the sweet and bitterness of the cranberries with every puff, but like im super relaxed
1 person found this helpful
February 22, 2024
I have smoked it in a vape format and it’s very relaxing but still allows for me to get my chores and such done. It hits pretty strong, too.
1 person found this helpful
March 26, 2024
Great smoke has its own unique flavor about it being one of the closer to the name tasting strains I’ve had in a while. It gave me hella munchies. Can definitely feel the indica side of the hybrid. This strain has me stupid like legitimately loopy and forgetful so don’t smoke this strain before work or something important
1 person found this helpful
May 23, 2024
This is the smoothest and best tasting. A rare gem when you find it. It is very difficult to locate tho
June 30, 2024
so iv only ever had this in a disposable cart but it taste amazing nothing like iv never had before and I love the high but definitely rare to come across the bud but when I do I can't wait to try it

