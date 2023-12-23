Cranberry Kush reviews
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
j........9
December 23, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
one of the rarest strains I ever tried tasted beautifully definitely a kush
w........0
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Good herb. Definitely one of the more unique smells and flavors I’ve come across in all my years of smoking. The effect is nearly immediate, with a nice head and body buzz combined. Definitely more of a stuck-to-the-couch bud than some others, but I prefer the more indica dominant strains, so this is perfect for me. This bud seems semi rare, so grab it if you can! Highly recommended.
j........0
February 26, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Super tasty. Hits you very quick. Very relaxing, but also makes me get things done. A bit of a couch lock though!🫠
s........0
March 15, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
It’s definitely a weird one like i can taste not only the sweet and bitterness of the cranberries with every puff, but like im super relaxed
t........6
February 22, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I have smoked it in a vape format and it’s very relaxing but still allows for me to get my chores and such done. It hits pretty strong, too.
0........k
March 26, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Great smoke has its own unique flavor about it being one of the closer to the name tasting strains I’ve had in a while. It gave me hella munchies. Can definitely feel the indica side of the hybrid. This strain has me stupid like legitimately loopy and forgetful so don’t smoke this strain before work or something important
D........e
May 23, 2024
Relaxed
This is the smoothest and best tasting. A rare gem when you find it. It is very difficult to locate tho
M........0
June 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
so iv only ever had this in a disposable cart but it taste amazing nothing like iv never had before and I love the high but definitely rare to come across the bud but when I do I can't wait to try it