Cranberry Kush
Cranberry Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Cranberry Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannabis Social Club, the average price of Cranberry Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cranberry Kush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cranberry Kush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cranberry Kush strain effects
Cranberry Kush strain flavors
Cranberry Kush strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
Cranberry Kush strain reviews11
j........9
December 23, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
w........0
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
j........0
February 26, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy