stock photo similar to Cranberry Kush
Hybrid

Cranberry Kush

Cranberry Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Cranberry Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannabis Social Club, the average price of Cranberry Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cranberry Kush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cranberry Kush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Cranberry Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Cranberry Kush strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Energetic

Cranberry Kush strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cranberry Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cranberry Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Cranberry Kush strain reviews11

December 23, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
one of the rarest strains I ever tried tasted beautifully definitely a kush
5 people found this helpful
February 8, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Good herb. Definitely one of the more unique smells and flavors I’ve come across in all my years of smoking. The effect is nearly immediate, with a nice head and body buzz combined. Definitely more of a stuck-to-the-couch bud than some others, but I prefer the more indica dominant strains, so this is perfect for me. This bud seems semi rare, so grab it if you can! Highly recommended.
4 people found this helpful
February 26, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Super tasty. Hits you very quick. Very relaxing, but also makes me get things done. A bit of a couch lock though!🫠
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight