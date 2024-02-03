Just picked this up from my medical dispensary. It is in a cart which may be a little different than tree. It was also listed as a Sativa at my medical dispo, not a hybrid. So after the first few puffs of the cream & sugar came on quickly, i had a nice head high. After it settled in I felt pretty relaxed and had a very nice head space. Everything had felt great and I wasn’t getting tired or anything. I wouldn’t say i was motivated, but I definately was more active on this than other strains. The taste is very appealing with sweet vanilla notes followed by a light gassy aftertaste. For a more acurate review of how much i smoked, i took about 10 decent puffs off my pen. I would recommend this strain to anyone who plans on smoking during the day or needs to wake and bake. Like I stated earlier it doesn’t make you feel run down, it more so provides focus almost like a small energy boost. Great strain overall!

