Cream And Sugar reviews
Cream And Sugar strain effects
Cream And Sugar strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
M........3
February 3, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Just picked this up from my medical dispensary. It is in a cart which may be a little different than tree. It was also listed as a Sativa at my medical dispo, not a hybrid. So after the first few puffs of the cream & sugar came on quickly, i had a nice head high. After it settled in I felt pretty relaxed and had a very nice head space. Everything had felt great and I wasn’t getting tired or anything. I wouldn’t say i was motivated, but I definately was more active on this than other strains. The taste is very appealing with sweet vanilla notes followed by a light gassy aftertaste. For a more acurate review of how much i smoked, i took about 10 decent puffs off my pen. I would recommend this strain to anyone who plans on smoking during the day or needs to wake and bake. Like I stated earlier it doesn’t make you feel run down, it more so provides focus almost like a small energy boost. Great strain overall!
A........8
August 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Uplifted
A new favorite that brings forward feelings of euphoria. A great way to melt into your bed and engage in whatever pleasurable activity you so choose.
i........l
September 18, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
quick effects feeling tingly, more relaxed