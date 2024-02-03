Cream And Sugar
Cream And Sugar effects are mostly energizing.
Cream And Sugar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tina and Cookies & Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cream And Sugar is a sweet and earthy strain that has a mint and diesel flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a creative and relaxing high that can help with stress, pain, and depression. Cream And Sugar is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cream And Sugar effects include feeling focused, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cream And Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with muscle spasms, pain, and depression. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Cream And Sugar features flavors like sweet, earthy, and minty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cream And Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cream And Sugar has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a balanced and tasty strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cream And Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cream And Sugar strain effects
Cream And Sugar strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
