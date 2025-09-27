It’s a nice strain to hit throughout the day. Not too heavy, but takes the edge off. It gives that relaxed happy feeling without being drowsy so it allows you to get done what you need to. It also helps with any anxiety or stress you might have going on. It doesn’t make you not give a crap, just makes things easier to deal with. And just a little nod of arousal can come with it if you’re looking for that. I’d definitely recommend it.

