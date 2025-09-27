Creamz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Creamz.
Creamz strain effects
Creamz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........9
September 27, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Not sure which cream strain i had. Dispenser called it crème but am guessing either cream or creamz strain. Very dense green buds with lots of purple and orange. Had some arrow shaped buds too. Very indica dominant strain. Heavy eyes, causing couch lock for a while though it wasn't sedating, very relaxed and chilled watching the ryder cup. Mine had spicey dominant taste after exhale. If you have nothing to do, it's a must try if you just want to chill on your arse. More of a night time smoke.
m........6
February 15, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
It’s a nice strain to hit throughout the day. Not too heavy, but takes the edge off. It gives that relaxed happy feeling without being drowsy so it allows you to get done what you need to. It also helps with any anxiety or stress you might have going on. It doesn’t make you not give a crap, just makes things easier to deal with. And just a little nod of arousal can come with it if you’re looking for that. I’d definitely recommend it.
l........h
July 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely one of the most mellow highs I’ve had. Very relaxed and very talkative. Very pleasant high