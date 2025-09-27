Creamz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cookies N’ Cream IX3. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Creamz is a sweet and earthy strain that has a mint and diesel flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and cheerful high that can help with stress, pain, and depression. Creamz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Creamz effects include feeling focused, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Creamz when dealing with symptoms associated with muscle spasms, pain, and depression. Bred by ILLICIT, Creamz features flavors like sweet, earthy, and minty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Creamz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Creamz has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a balanced and tasty strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creamz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.