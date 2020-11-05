Creme Brulee reviews
Creme Brulee reviews
November 5, 2020
Euphoric
Focused
I would consider this a dessert strain, in a sense that the flower taste delicious. it's a relaxing and calming feeling. this is a good strain to come home to after a long day and just makes it so much better after smoking and just allowing the bud take over in a euphoric manner relieving your entire body and mind. I would recommend this to others and I guarantee you won't be disappointed.
March 3, 2021
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Cremé Brûlée-{(Cat speaking to Jaime) Makes you forget what I said.} Doesn’t make you thirsty, but when you drink, you make gulping sounds. Makes you meticulous...I (Jaime), am known to have frequent spelling errors. This strain makes me super focused as to where my grammar is on point. Makes music sound better (Cat). It also causes Cat to not be creative, she’s struggling to come up with ideas for this review. Also, this pineapple is good. CREATED THE GREAT NEW NICKNAME OF IMPORTANCE "waffle/waffles" WHILE ON THIS STRAIN. WE CAN NOW SPEAK FREELY FOR A TIME. FREEDOMMMMM!
December 27, 2020
Relaxed
Very calm strain for me. This is a late night 3 am type of weed very cool chill laid back.
November 11, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Heaven in a vape form. This strain though. Oh my goodness. It is let's hang out weed. Chill on the couch and watch some TV weed. It's a chill day and doing chores around the house weed. Doesn't make me pass out tired, no trace of anxiety, paranoia, munchies - none of it. I wouldn't work or drive on it but other than that, Creme Brulee is always going to be a yes for me. Enjoy!
March 21, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain was super relaxing for me. I don’t start feeling relaxed when smoking a cartridge until 5 hits or so and after 2 I felt great. It helped with my PTSD symptoms and anxiety a lot. It’s definitely a chill strain to have if you wanna chill by yourself or with the homies. Also I highly recommend to smoke it and then cuddle with a pet :)
January 18, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
While I am smoking the concentrate form at the moments, crème brûlée is a delightful treat at the end of a long day. It is not particularly strong however u oh t does not need strength to still be a gem. The high is consistent, warm, anxiety free, content, and not overly sedative. The taste is also remarkable. A nutty creamy vanilla comes across immediately and is an incredibly smooth hit. A tint of woody notes are present as well. This is a perfect indica hybrid and it allows just enough energy to come to a consensus on your thoughts and then peacefully drown into absolute comfort while feeling a warmth shoot up your spine leaving a mildly pleasant tingling sensation. Sleep is not far now. I feel like this strain is a little underrated because it truly a special and just what it says it is...an indica dominant hybrid. And a damn good one at that. I really highly recommend this strain!
February 20, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Very good evening strain. Picked this up in a distillate cartridge from Grassroots. Very heavy on the vanilla with some caramel taste that breaks from the usual minty indicas that I see in the dispensary. I workout pretty late in the day so this is a great one to take a few rips of after I've showered begin to wind down.
January 9, 2021
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Pretty fuckn good if you like Indicas, definitely something you wanna smack after a long day.