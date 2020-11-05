While I am smoking the concentrate form at the moments, crème brûlée is a delightful treat at the end of a long day. It is not particularly strong however u oh t does not need strength to still be a gem. The high is consistent, warm, anxiety free, content, and not overly sedative. The taste is also remarkable. A nutty creamy vanilla comes across immediately and is an incredibly smooth hit. A tint of woody notes are present as well. This is a perfect indica hybrid and it allows just enough energy to come to a consensus on your thoughts and then peacefully drown into absolute comfort while feeling a warmth shoot up your spine leaving a mildly pleasant tingling sensation. Sleep is not far now. I feel like this strain is a little underrated because it truly a special and just what it says it is...an indica dominant hybrid. And a damn good one at that. I really highly recommend this strain!