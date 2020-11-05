Cremé Brûlée-{(Cat speaking to Jaime) Makes you forget what I said.} Doesn’t make you thirsty, but when you drink, you make gulping sounds. Makes you meticulous...I (Jaime), am known to have frequent spelling errors. This strain makes me super focused as to where my grammar is on point. Makes music sound better (Cat). It also causes Cat to not be creative, she’s struggling to come up with ideas for this review. Also, this pineapple is good. CREATED THE GREAT NEW NICKNAME OF IMPORTANCE "waffle/waffles" WHILE ON THIS STRAIN. WE CAN NOW SPEAK FREELY FOR A TIME. FREEDOMMMMM!