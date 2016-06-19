Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Just got and OZ of this stuff.. wow... definitely similar to blue dream. The thing that stands out the most to me is how long the peak lasts for. It’s unbelievable. The high hits immediately on the second toke and continues to rise for about 29 minutes until it peaks, than the peak lasts about 2-3 h...
Sehr würzig im Joint. Jedoch riecht es flüchtig die. Wirkung ich Sitz auf der Couch und hab Hunger, soviel dazu. Meine Dose hat einen Gehalt von 21% THC und weniger als 0.5% CBD. Der Stain kommt von Spektrum Cannabis.
This strain is one of the few, they are giving to German cannabis patients as "Red No 4".
At first, I absolutely HATED this ggtaste!
Leafly says "Berry, Tea and Blueberry", but all I could smell was, MOLD, PAIN and DEATH!
After I sampled it, I had to take another taste and another and another...now...
One of my top ten. This tastes incredible. Normally I go for lemon or pine so I was nicely suprised at how much I enjoyed it.
Blueberry taste, just wonderful. The high was just as nice...to be honest, I don't really remember the high, so I guess it was good. ;) I was so focused on the yumminess....