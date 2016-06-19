ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Crimea Blue reviews

Avatar for matt842
Member since 2015
Blue berry spicy terpines relaxing body high and happy “chill stoned” feeling good for anxiety or nighttime smoke Smooth smoke and prominent berry aftertaste
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for vvvve
Member since 2016
This strain is superb. Got it as "Red No. 2" from Tweed/Spectrum Cannabis and it gives instant relief of my symptoms. Taste and smell are amazing
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for blazindavid420
Member since 2017
Just got and OZ of this stuff.. wow... definitely similar to blue dream. The thing that stands out the most to me is how long the peak lasts for. It’s unbelievable. The high hits immediately on the second toke and continues to rise for about 29 minutes until it peaks, than the peak lasts about 2-3 h...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for xXXKobeKushxXx
Member since 2018
Sehr würzig im Joint. Jedoch riecht es flüchtig die. Wirkung ich Sitz auf der Couch und hab Hunger, soviel dazu. Meine Dose hat einen Gehalt von 21% THC und weniger als 0.5% CBD. Der Stain kommt von Spektrum Cannabis.
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Avatar for m0rb
Member since 2018
This strain is one of the few, they are giving to German cannabis patients as "Red No 4". At first, I absolutely HATED this ggtaste! Leafly says "Berry, Tea and Blueberry", but all I could smell was, MOLD, PAIN and DEATH! After I sampled it, I had to take another taste and another and another...now...
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lucyparker
Member since 2017
One of my top ten. This tastes incredible. Normally I go for lemon or pine so I was nicely suprised at how much I enjoyed it. Blueberry taste, just wonderful. The high was just as nice...to be honest, I don't really remember the high, so I guess it was good. ;) I was so focused on the yumminess....
